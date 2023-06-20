Why Bhavya Gandhi Quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is one of the most popular TV shows in the country and it has been running for almost 15 years now. The serial has become so popular that the actors have become household names. Over the years, TMKOC has seen various actors quit. From the lead of the show, Daya Ben, being changed several times to Shailesh Lodha, who played the role of Taarak Mehta, quitting, the show has seen a lot of changes in its cast. And one such change that still hurts the fans is when Bhavya Gandhi, also known as Tapu, decided to leave the show after nine long years.

Bhavya Gandhi, who rose to prominence with his portrayal of Tapu on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was once the most popular and highest-paid child artist on television. He quit the show earlier because the young actor desired to pursue a full-fledged film career.

In an interview, he talked about whether his popularity would be affected by his exit. He said, “It was never about popularity, I never expected popularity. It just came along the way, and I am okay with it if it’s there or not. If I am happy to do something, I am going to do it. I don’t know anything else. I just want to do something that I am here to do, that’s all, and I don’t know what that something is, but I will find it someday."