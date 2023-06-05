Why Bigg Boss Couple Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia Are Still Unmarried Despite Being Engaged

Popular television couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, who met each other during their stint in the famous reality TV show Bigg Boss, have been in the news after Eijaz revealed that they are planning to get married soon. The couple fell in love with each other and confessed their love during one such episode on the show. The couple won a million hearts with their romantic chemistry and were able to garner many fans after their season. However, Eijaz has revealed that there is just one hindrance to their marriage.

In an interview, he said, “Where is the time? That would require the whole family to gather in one place from all over the world. They need to take time out for us, and we need time as well." He also added that he doesn’t want a grand affair but wants to celebrate their marriage.

He also said that Pavitra has a different opinion on the situation. He said that she prefers to get it done now as they won’t be able to find a perfect time. However, Eijaz said that he wants his family and close friends to be there. They will soon find a medium and figure it out.

The couple is often seen flaunting their pictures together on social media. They do not shy away from expressing their love for each other. Their fans are always delighted to see their pictures. According to reports, it was found that Pavitra had earlier posted a picture on her social media flaunting a diamond ring, confirming her engagement rumours to Eijaz.