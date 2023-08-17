Why Diya Aur Baati Hum Fame Anas Rashid Suddenly Left The Entertainment World

Anas Rashid was one of the popular actors on Hindi television. He is popularly known for his outstanding performances in TV serials like Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, and Diya Aur Baati Hum. He also bagged the Indian Television Academy Award for his acting prowess in Diya Aur Baati Hum. The actor also enjoyed a huge fan base. But despite all this, the actor left the entertainment industry in 2017. Meanwhile, his followers and fans are curious about his whereabouts and current activities.

According to the latest report, even though Sooraj and Sandhya were seen romancing on screen in the soap opera Diya Aur Baati Hum, in reality, both actors did not get along at all. Once, due to a misunderstanding on the sets, lead actress Deepika Singh slapped Anas in front of everyone.

After this event, neither spoke to the other throughout the show, which negatively impacted the TRP. According to media reports, the dispute with the actress could be the reason behind his saying goodbye to TV.

Anas was last seen in the sequel to the Diya Aur Baati Hum series, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh. After that, he turned away from the world of acting, and now he does not appear in any award shows or advertisements.