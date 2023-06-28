Why June 28 Is An Important Date For Prabhas' Acting Career

Prabhas is currently dealing with the underwhelming performance of his film Adipurush directed by Om Raut. This is another failure to his list after the failure of Saaho and Radhe Shyam. The pan India star, as he is known made his debut with the film Eeshwar directed by Jayant Paranji. Eeshwar had gone on floors exactly 21 years ago on June 28, 2002. There is a picture available on the Internet in which late actor and politician Krishnam Raju, Prabhas’ uncle held the clapperboard for Eeshwar. Prabhas proved his acting mettle in Eeshwar and cemented his position in the film industry with subsequent projects like Varsham. His debut film revolved around Eeswar, a motherless child who hates his father for remarrying after his mother’s death. He falls in love with a local politician’s daughter which lands him in trouble. Eeshwar was a mediocre success at the box office. Sridevi Vijaykumar, Revathi, Brahmanandam, Hanumanthu, and other actors comprised the star cast of Eeshwar.

As of now, Prabhas is eagerly anticipating the release of his films Project K and Salaar. Both movies have been a hot topic of discussion on the internet since their inception. Project K, backed by C. Aswani Dutt with the banner Vyjayanthi Movies, is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to release on January 12, 2024. In an earlier interaction with the media representatives, producer Dutt spilled the beans about the plot of this film. He said that Project K will revolve around the modern-day avatar of Lord Vishnu. He is believed to have descended on Earth to protect it from the evil forces. Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and others have acted in this movie.

Salaar, a pan-India film directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF, is currently in the post-production stage and is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 28, 2023. This film is billed to be an action thriller and revolves around a gang leader who keeps the promise made to his friend and takes on the rival gangs. Salaar boasts an impressive star cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Yash, Shreya Reddy, and others. Backed by Hombale Films, Salaar is rumoured to be a spin-off from KGF Chapter 2.