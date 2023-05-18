Why Karisma Kapoor Distanced Herself From Working With Govinda

Bollywood has many popular on-screen couples, and one of the hit Jodis of the ’90s was Karisma Kapoor and Govinda. The duo still has a separate fanbase that continues from that era. Karisma and Govinda had worked together in many superhit films like Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, and Saajan Chale Sasural and their adorable chemistry always managed to win the hearts of the viewers.

The duo was one of the most popular pairs in Bollywood from 1993 to 1999 but this on-screen pair got separated in 2000. Today, let us take a look at why Karisma Kapoor suddenly distanced herself from working with Govinda.

As per reports, in the early years of her career journey, Karisma had to face a lot of trouble. She used to take on any roles that came her way to gain experience. During that time, the actress got a chance to collaborate with superstar Govinda, and it changed her fortune forever. Govinda and Karisma worked on eleven films, most of which were huge commercial successes.

Karisma managed to earn huge fame but she was not viewed as an “elite entertainer" in Bollywood like her counterparts Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, and others because she was only doing masala movies. As per sources, she is said to have decided to work with the Khans, who were doing well in the business, instead of her long-term alliance with Govinda.

Later in 1996, Karisma Kapoor got the opportunity to work alongside Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani. It turned out to be a commercial success. Karisma then went from being a top actress to an A-list actress in Bollywood. This movie changed her status, and since then, she has never looked back.

After this, she also shared screen space with Salman Khan in Judwa, which was her other hit film. Then, she also collaborated with Yash Chopra in his movie Dil To Pagal Hai, which starred Shah Rukh Khan as the main lead. After these back-to-back successful movies, Karisma Kapoor became a household name.