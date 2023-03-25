Kiccha Sudeep was recently the talk of the tinsel town after his film Kabzaa was criticised by the audience and critics. According to the cine buffs, barring the production design and lighting department, no aspect of this film was worth talking about. Kiccha Sudeep’s fans were particularly disappointed with the short length of his character. He played police officer Bhargav Bakshi in the film.

Several people advised him to avoid playing such cameos. They came up with these responses to the tweet made by Kiccha Sudeep on March 18. He tweeted that he was hearing good reviews about Kabzaa. He also said that he was happy for Kabzaa director R Chandru and lead actor Upendra. He also congratulated the whole team.

Followers were not happy with his tweet. One of them wrote that Kiccha should stop doing cameo roles, just for the sake of friendship. This follower also tweeted that he should respect the emotions of fans and come up with the best films.

Another user even tweeted that Kiccha Sudeep’s presence has ruined the entire fun of a pan-India film like Kabzaa.

Others have also come up with negative responses regarding his tweet and responded that what he has heard is totally false. They advised him to never trust director Chandru again. Kiccha has not replied to any of these tweets.

Despite the negative reviews about the film, it feels like Chandru has remained undeterred. The director has already set his mind on making a sequel to Kabzaa and talked about it in an interview with The Times of India. Chandru said that he is going to take a short break and then work on Kabzaa’s sequel, which is going to be even bigger.

Many users will surely be shocked with this announcement because the film has not even managed to recover its budget. Made on a budget of Rs 120 crore, Kabzaa has managed to collect only Rs 34.5 crore.

