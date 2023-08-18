Why Kiran Raj-starrer Ronny Is Centre Of All Attention

The shooting of Kannada film Ronny, starring actor Kiran Raj, has finally been wrapped up. The film’s team has unveiled some intriguing details. Recent reports suggest that Kiran Raj will be seen in a different avatar in this film. Kiran Raj shot to fame with his popular TV show Kannadathi and is now all set to make a mark in the film industry. He’s ready to entertain audiences in his upcoming film, Ronny.

The movie is generating attention for all the right reasons. Ronny features a stellar cast with names like Ravi Shankar, Mico Nagaraj, B Suresh, Mandya Ramesh, Sujay Shastry, and Dharmanna Kadur. The movie also showcases Samiksha, Apoorva, and Radya as its three female leads. With music composed by Manikanth Kadri and Sachin Basrur, the cinematography of the film is handled by Raghavendra B Kolar.

In Ronny, Kiran Raj is expected to make the audience spellbound with his remarkable stunts. Directed by GuruTej Shetty, Ronny is said to be full of thrilling sequences. The movie boasts a collection of five songs, all composed by renowned singer Manikanth Kadri himself. Interestingly, Pramod Maravanthe, renowned for his work in the Kantara film, has penned the lyrics. Currently, four songs are being filmed, with only one song remaining to be recorded.

Ravi Shankar takes on a supportive character in the film, while Mandya Ramesh also plays a crucial role. The ensemble of Ronny features talented stars, including Sujay Shastry. The filming process for the movie came to a close within 85 days. The audio rights of the film have been acquired by T-series for a substantial sum.