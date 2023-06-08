Why Kumar Gaurav's Engagement With Raj Kapoor's Daughter Rima Kapoor Was Called Off

In both real life and Bollywood, we often come across love stories that aren’t destined to succeed. A prime example from a movie is Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge where despite Simran’s love for Raj, her father insists on marrying her off to someone else. In real life, a similar incident happened between Love Story fame Kumar Gaurav and Rima Kapoor, the daughter of Bollywood’s renowned name, Raj Kapoor.

In an old photograph, Rima and Kumar Gaurav were captured posing for the camera in elegant attire. Rima is adorned in a pink-coloured saree, complemented by a neckpiece and a flower adorning her hair, while Kumar Gaurav is seen dressed in a white three-piece suit. Kumar Gaurav wearing a tikka on his forehead and their affectionate side-hug pose suggests that the picture might likely be from their engagement ceremony, which was subsequently cancelled.

During the period when Rima Kapoor (now Rima Jain) and Kumar Gaurav were engaged, Raj Kapoor and Rajendra Kumar, Kumar Gaurav’s father, were close friends. Raj Kapoor was greatly impressed by Kumar Gaurav and wished that his daughter Rima Kapoor marry him.