Why Lokesh Kanagraj’s Kaithi Had No Female Lead

Kaithi is one of the most popular films in the Tamil film industry since its release in 2019. The film, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is a Tamil language action drama film. It features Karthi in the lead role, along with Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan, and Dheena in pivotal roles. It was released in 2019 and turned out to be one of the most successful films of the year. Produced under Dream Warrior Pictures, it was made on a small budget of Rs 25 crore, but it went on to make over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

One interesting part about the film was that there was no heroine in it. Even though there was a scene where the makers could have used a leading lady, they refused to do it. During a scene where Karthi’s character talks about his past life, people felt that the makers could have used a heroine to show his love life as well. Many people claimed that he talked about his past life with such true emotions that the director could have used a leading lady.

Lokesh Kanagaraj has revealed why there was no need for an actress in the film. Lokesh said that the story of the film is based on one night, and he wanted to maintain the thrill and excitement from the beginning to the end. He said that this was the reason he didn’t add any actresses to the film so that the flow could be maintained.