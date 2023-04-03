Why Malayalam Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren Asked RBI Members To Stop Watching Cinema

Malayalam filmmaker Alphonse Puthren has always kept his unabashed opinion on social media platforms. Be it praising a filmmaker’s work or taking a swipe at serious issues. Recently, the Gold director took a dig at the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) and shared how the country’s central bank doesn’t provide loans to filmmakers. He also stated that the bank members and employees should stop watching films.

Alphonse penned a note on Facebook which read: “Since Reserve Bank doesn’t provide bank loans for Cinema… I request all the reserve bank members and the staff to stop watching Cinema. You have no rights to watch any Cinema nor the person or minister incharge of this decision. Never close the mouth of a cow and expect milk."

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a look into this matter and said, “I request our beloved Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi to look into this serious issue that is killing Cinema. From Alphonse Puthran."

In no time, Facebook users started reacting to the post in the comments section. One of the users wrote, “RBI doesn’t tender loans to individuals or corporates. It only controls commercial banks through its policies. What does this post mean?"

The filmmaker responded to the comment and said, “What I meant is they have no policies for films. No loan is supposed to be given to Cinema as a rule created by RBI. This is what I meant."

Another person asked, “Alphonse Puthren, your point is the bank should be giving loans to producers against collateral for making films?" The director added, “For cinema production loans must be approved."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alphonse made his comeback to the director’s chair after a long period of almost seven years with Gold. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nayanthara, Mallika Sukumaran, Shammi Thilakan, Lalu Alex, Baburaj, Ajmal Ameer, Shanthi Krishna, Jagadish, Krishna Sankar, Roshan Mathew, Vinay Forrt, and Saiju Kurup in prominent roles. The film was bankrolled under the banners of Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

