Why Manisha Koirala And Amitabh Bachchan Never Worked Together After Lal Badshah

Winning hearts of the audience with her beauty and dazzling smile, Bollywood, in the 90s saw the rise of the Nepal-born actress, Manisha Koirala. It was in 1991, that the actress made her debut with the blockbuster movie Saudagar which brought her fame as an actress. Apart from many other hit movies, the actress always dreamed of working with the ‘Shahenshah’ of the industry, Amitabh Bachchan, and finally had the chance to star along with him in one movie.

With Saudagar, Manisha Koirala sealed her place as an actress showcasing her acting mettle and soon ruled the box office with her memorable yet commercially successful hit movies. She worked in 1942: A Love Story and Bombay and catapulted to immense fame after her work in Khamoshi: The Musical.

This movie paved the way for other memorable films that exhibited her acting prowess and made her one of the heartthrobs of the Indian audiences. She kept delivering back-to-back blockbuster films and had also revealed her desire to work with Amitabh Bachchan, but was not getting suitable scripts to work with him.

Finally, in 1999, filmmaker KC Bokadia fulfilled her wish as he announced the movie Lal Baadshah with Amitabh Bachchan, Manisha Koirala and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles. Reportedly, the Khamoshi actress signed the movie without reading the script as she was too keen on working with the superstar. But things didn’t go well as after the movie was released, the audience rejected the pairing and the film tanked at the box office.