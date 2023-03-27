Marathi actor Prasad Khandekar got much-needed recognition with the hit comedy show, Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra. He has now got key roles in many interesting projects. His outstanding acting in the series Miya Biwi Aur Murder has also won him a lot of accolades. Fans may admire him as an actor, but not many of them will know that Prasad was a cricketer earlier. He was proceeding at a brisk pace in the field of cricket; but then something happened, which changed the course of his career.

Prasad has shed more light on this aspect of his life in an interview. According to Prasad, he was outstanding as a cricketer and even got selected for the Under 14 team from Mumbai. Just when he had thought of making a career in this field, he faced an accident. The accident was so severe that he had to undergo treatment at Mumbai’s King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital for three months.

Prasad finally recovered after this period, but not to the extent that he could continue playing cricket. This was a big setback for Prasad, who had thought of carving a niche for himself as a sportsman.

Then he decided to bounce back, not as a cricketer, but as an actor. According to Prasad, he had some fondness for acting, as his father used to take him to watch plays. He decided to hone his acting skills. Now, he is one of the most sought-after actors in the entertainment industry. Fans have loved every bit of his acting in the show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra.

Prasad was recently on cloud nine after this show won the News 18 Lokmat Maharashtra Gaurav award in the entertainment category. Prasad thanked News 18 Lokmat and the audience for supporting his show. Followers were also happy that the actor has achieved this milestone in his career.

Prasad is also a foot forward when it comes to essaying important roles in plays. Recently, he has received fame from all corners of the Marathi theatre circuit for his play Kurrr. He has written and directed this play as well.

