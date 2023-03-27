Marathi actress Sayali Sanjeev, who grew to fame with her exceptional acting chops in Har Har Mahadev, has created a place for herself in showbiz. Recently, she attended the Zee Chitra Gaurav Awards. She looked dead-drop gorgeous at the award night as opted to stick to her traditional roots. Sayali was seen exuding royalty in a blue Banarasi-Paithani saree, which is from the shelves of Label Soniya Saanchi. She contrasted her look with a pink blouse. She added gold statement earrings and kept her tresses in a neat bun for the award night. Did you know that this stunning saree is special to her for a reason?

In an interview, Sayali recently revealed that the Paithani saree is custom-made for her. In the video, she can also be heard saying that the saree has been special for her and is gifted by veteran actor Ashok Saraf and his wife and actress Nivedita Ashok Saraf. She also mentioned that they gifted the saree especially because they never saw her in a Paithani saree, so she donned it for them.

It is worth noting that Ashok and Nivedita consider Sayali as their daughter and share a special bond with them.

In the video, Nivedita wrote in the comments section, “Kitti Sunder is beautiful."

Sayali won a Zee Chitra Gaurav Award 2023 for Best Couple. She shared the award with actor Suvrat Joshi.

Veteran actor Ashok Saraf has made a special place in the hearts of the audience with his versatile acting and humble personality. He was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Zee Chitra Gaurav Awards. Siddharth Jadhav’s tribute to Ashok Saraf left everyone emotional.

Renowned celebrities including Rashmika Mandanna, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Jaywant Wadkar, Ashok Shinde, Mahesh Kothare and Alka Kubal attended the award ceremony.

Sayali Sanjeev announced her new project titled Na Aavadti Goshta today. She will be seen with Suvrat Joshi, Mrunmayee Deshpande and others. The film is backed by Planet Marathi.

