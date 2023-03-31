Why MM Keeravani Compared Naatu Naatu With Dhanush’s Why This Kolaveri Di

Director SS Rajamouli’s RRR has made India proud. After winning the hearts of the masses with the film’s Naatu Naatu song, the foot-tapping track went on to win the prestigious Best Original Song in the 2023 Oscars. The credit goes to the song’s music composer MM Keeravani. Recently, in an interview with film critic Bharadwaj Rangan, MM Keeravani went on to compare Naatu Naatu with Tamil actor-singer Dhanush’s widely popular 2011 song Why This Kolaveri Di.

MM Keeravani showered praises on the efforts of the choreographers, writers and the music composer of Naatu Naatu. He cited the reasons why Naatu Naatu enjoys a similar, countrywide reputation as Why This Kolaveri Di. Penned and sung by Dhanush and composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Why This Kolaveri Di, upon its release broke all regional barriers, and was enjoyed by song lovers across India.

MM Keeravani revealed that similar to Why This Kolaveri Di, Naatu Naatu also has an unconventional hook line, which made the song a favourite among the masses. He noted that the two primary lines from the song were not only rhyming but also served the purpose of being fun and exciting. This, in turn, managed to draw a mass audience.

In the same interaction, MM Keeravani further lauded Naatu Naatu’s writer, Chandra Bose for his amazing lyrics. MM Keeravani opined that he believed Chandra Bose to be the most deserving of all the appreciation. He also dropped multiple plaudits for Naatu Naatu’s dance choreographer, as according to him it was the electric dance moves that made the song a global sensation.

MM Keervani shared that the concept of Naatu Naatu was originally director SS Rajamouli’s idea. According to ETimes, the filmmaker wanted to bring in a power-packed mass dance song that would both be commercial and fast-paced in nature. The music composer expressed his disbelief that never in his wildest dreams, had he thought of winning an award, let alone an Oscar.

At the 95th Academy Awards, Naatu Naatu received a standing ovation from the celebrities present at the gala event. A fictitious set was formed on the stage, where dancers matched the difficult steps of Naatu Naatu, performed with brilliance by RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

