Renowned lyricist Chandrabose is currently enjoying one of the best phases in his life after winning the Oscar award for his song Naatu Naatu from the Telugu period action film RRR. Chandrabose is extremely happy with his song receiving global recognition. He decided to visit the Ramanaidu Film Studio on this occasion. Some might be confused as to why he visited this place after returning to Hyderabad from the Oscar ceremony, which was held in the United States. As stated by Chandrabose himself in a video shared on Youtube, he had started his journey as a songwriter at Ramanaidu Film Studio.

He also bowed down in front of the Ramanaidu film studio as a mark of respect. He thanked Ramanaidu film studio owner D Suresh Babu for giving him the break in the film industry as a songwriter. Suresh was happy with this respectful gesture by Chandrabose.

Apart from the film fraternity, Chandrabose’s family members are also delighted with his success. His wife Suchitra shared her thoughts about this in a recent interview. She told PTI that he is always seen with books. According to her, Chandrabose always reads books and keeps writing something or the other. Suchitra told PTI that for him, knowledge is his passion. Chandrabose’s sister Swaroopa told PTI that the Academy award, as the Oscars are officially called, is a matter of pride for India. Family members were slightly dejected that his mother would no longer see her son winning the most prestigious award.

Actor Pawan Kalyan, whose film Hari Hara Veera Mallu will have lyrics by Chandrabose, also congratulated him. Pawan tweeted that music director MM Keeravani (Naatu Naatu’s composer) and Chandrabose deserve applause for receiving this award. He wrote that both Keeravani and Chandrabose have curated a song which resonated with people across the globe. Pawan also congratulated the other crew members associated with this song and the film RRR. According to Pawan, this award is an inspiration for many writers and filmmakers.

Currently, no details have been divulged regarding the songs penned by Chandrabose in Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

