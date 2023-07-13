Why Pawan Kalyan’s Fans Are Disappointed With His Choice Of Films

His fans opined on social media that Pawan should turn to acting in films with original storylines. According to reports, he has tried to take a safer route (by doing remakes) only after the release of his film Agnyaathavaasi - Prince in Exile. It is because, reportedly, remakes have fewer risks of failing at the box office. Currently, among the films Pawan Kalyan has in the pipeline, only Hari Hara Veera Mallu is based on an original theme.

Pawan Kalyan is currently the talk of the town with his upcoming film Bro, directed by Samuthirakani. The makers also dropped the first single from this film, but it couldn’t strike a chord with the audience. Fans are also disappointed that the Power Star is only starring in remakes. Bro is the Telugu remake of Samuthirakani’s film, Vinodhaya Sitham.

Not only Bro, there are reports that his other film OG is also inspired by a Hollywood film. Besides OG, Kalyan’s followers were also sad, when they heard reports that Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a remake of Vijay’s movie Theri. Theri has already been released on the big screens in Telugu, with the name of Policeodu. Fans are wondering whether Pawan Kalyan will express his views regarding this complaint by them.

Followers are also a bit disappointed with the reports that Pawan Kalyan’s films Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Hari Hara Veera Mallu have been stalled, as of now. Reportedly, he is busy campaigning for his Jana Sena Party in the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections. He has completed 50% of Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s shoot and will resume it only after the 2024 elections. In the case of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, only 8% of the shooting has been wrapped up. The release date of other films like OG and Bro will not be affected and will hit the screens at the scheduled time. Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s shooting was also stopped when a major fire broke out on the sets in May. As per the reports, the incident had happened on the film’s sets at Beerampet, Dundigul.