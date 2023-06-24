Why PC Shekhar’s Next Film Titled Bad Will Be Unique For Indian Cinema

Director PC Shekar has unveiled a new poster of his upcoming suspense thriller Bad, featuring newcomers Nakul Gowda and Manavita Kamath in lead roles. A significant portion of the film has already been completed. PC Shekar was excited about his 10th film during an interview, saying, “This experimental project will only have enemies instead of the usual heroes and antagonists. The story will be depicted from a different perspective, using the Rashomon effect structure."

Besides, the film marks the ninth collaboration between director PC Shekar and music director Arjun Janya. The project also has Apoorva Bhardwaj, Ashwini, Manjunath, Ashwini, and others in supporting roles. Sachin B Holagundi has written the dialogues of the film. After the release of Love Birds in February, which also starred Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj in lead roles, this PC Shekar film will be his second release this year.

Love Birds received mixed responses at the box office. Nakula Gowda’s upcoming film with director PC Shekar was titled Baad. Produced by S R Venkatesh Gowda, the project represents another experimental project from the director best known as Romeo. ly, Bad shies away from traditional heroes and heroines, focusing instead on villainous characters.

The film has used the Rashomon effect technique which is rarely seen in Kannada cinema, presenting different perspectives on the same subject. The team revealed Nakul Gowda’s look from the film along with the title, offering a glimpse of this unconventional story.