Why Poonam Dhillon Walked Out Of Jackie Shroff-starrer Allah Rakha

Actress Poonam Dhillon is known for her ever-graceful personality. She chose some exceptional scripts that have catapulted her to stardom. Poonam has starred in many hit movies and has swayed fans with her performances. Did you know that the model-turned-actress was once part of the superhit movie Allah Rakha? Poonam Dhillon is known for movies like Noorie, Red Rose, Dad, Teri Meherbaniyan, Samundar, Karma, Naam and Maalamaal. Her famous song with Sachin Pilgaonkar, Gapoochi Gapoochi Gum Gum from Trishul made her extremely popular. She was offered a role in Ketan Desai’s Allah Rakha; but after an alleged tiff with the producer, Manmohan Desai, she walked out from the movie.

In the movie Allah Rakha, Jackie Shroff had two heroines - Meenakshi Seshadri and Dimple Kapadia. Dimple was offered the role only after Poonam Dhillon walked out from the movie. As per reports, Poonam felt that in comparison to her role, Meenakshi Seshadri’s role was meatier and more powerful than hers. This left the filmmaker irritated and he never offered her a role in any of his movies.