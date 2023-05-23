Why Producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran's 'They're Happy Only If You're Sad' Post Is Viral

Film producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran and actress Mahalakshmi are enjoying their married life and their social media profiles exude charm and love. Recently, the veteran producer came up with another post. He shared his picture standing in a park and attached the song, Words, by the popular music band Boyzone. He wrote in the caption, “Reason to live is for reason to LOVE. Smile at tough times…coz they are happy only if you’re sad."

Followers loved the picture and some of them also advised Ravindar to lose some weight as well. Another joked that because of the caption posted by the producer, some media outlets have opined that he is going to divorce Mahalakshmi. The Murungakkai Chips producer has not replied to any comment.

Ravindar is looking forward to his upcoming film named Kaadhal Conditions Apply. He has jointly produced this film along with Nitin Sathyaa. The film’s shooting has been wrapped up and is now all set to hit the theatres on June 16. Starring Mahat Raghavendra and Sana in lead roles, the trailer of Kaadhal Conditions Apply will release soon as informed by Ravindar.

Ravindar has informed more about this film in an interview with Navjeevan Express. He said that there has always been a good understanding between him and actor-producer Nitin. According to him, Nitin shows a lot of energy and enthusiasm while creating films. The producer also appreciated actors Mahat and Vivek Prasanna. He expressed happiness at the fact that both actors are working in his film. Ravindar applauded the other actors, and technicians as well and at the end, he thanked everyone and strongly believed that this film will be a success.

Ravindar Chandrasekaran’s last film as a producer titled Murungakkai Chips was a failure at the box office. Directed by Srijar, it revolved around the storyline of newlywed couple Arjun (Shanthnu) and Vijayashanthi (Athulyaa Ravi). The film takes an interesting turn when Arjun’s grandfather Somasundaram (Bhagyaraj) comes up with an unexpected demand.