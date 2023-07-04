Why Rekha Didn't Sign A Movie Since 2014? Here's What We Know

Veteran actress Rekha has left an indelible mark on the film industry. Throughout her career, she has consistently enchanted audiences both on-screen and off-screen, maintaining a mesmerising presence that continues to captivate her fans. Despite her exceptional acting prowess, Rekha has chosen to refrain from signing any film projects since 2014. In a recent interview with Vogue, she revealed the reason behind her hiatus. The legendary actress explained that she will make a public appearance and mark her return to the silver screen only when dictated by her “instinct".

“My person is my own, but my cinematic persona is in the eyes of the beholder. Therefore I choose where I want to be and where I don’t want to be. I am so blessed to have earned the right to choose what I love. And to have the luxury to simply say no. This keeps my soul alert," she said.

Rekha was asked whether her deep love for someone or something could ever fade away. The actress responded that once a relationship is established, it is forever. Sometimes, one may desire more, while other times, what they have is simply enough. She added, “This applies to my craft. Whether I make films or not, it never leaves me. I have my memories to relive what I love. And when the time is right, the right project will find me."

Further elaborating, the Silsila star highlights that her upbringing in a family of actors and her experience with over 300 films have contributed to her journey. However, what truly sets her apart is her “insatiable quest for learning." She added, “My willingness to keep my eyes and heart open, absorbing beauty with positivity not negativity gives me command over my craft."

She admitted that despite her vast experience, she approaches each day in the industry as if she is a newcomer, constantly seeking to improve and refine her skills.

Meanwhile, Rekha posed for the latest cover of Vogue Arabia Magazine. The superstar wore a stunning golden ensemble designed by the celebrity fashion designer, Manish Malhotra.