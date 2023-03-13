The super hit writer-duo of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar teamed up on 24 movies in their 16-year-long association and cracked the formula to flesh out blockbusters. They banked on the formula of the star image and created the angry young man character with the very charismatic Amitabh Bachchan. They have entertained the audience with the most iconic scripts, including Zanjeer, Deewar and Trishul, to name a few. And there is an interesting anecdote associated with Trishul. As stated in reports, director Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra used to interfere a lot in Trishul’s script-making.

She would reportedly raise objections to many scenes and ask Salim-Javed to rework. This process continued to such an extent that both writers had to come up with plenty of additional sequences and the shooting schedule was stretched for 40 days. This was not how both the writers were used to working on the films. They were quite disturbed by her continuous interference but decided to quietly comply with all changes suggested by her. Little did Pamela know that both artists had something else in their minds which would be remembered by her for a long time to come.

Reportedly, Salim and Javed became staunch friends with Trishul’s editor B. Mangeshkar. They then decided to implement their plan and asked Mangeshkar to remove a song for which Pamela had provided her vocals. For those who don’t know, Pamela is one of the well-known singers in the Hindi entertainment industry. Her songs are much loved by today’s generations as well. Coming back to the story, Mangeshkar agreed to the step suggested by Salim and Javed and edited out the song from the final cut of the film. The title of that number is still not known to anyone. Yash, the director of Trishul, was surprised to see the final cut without her wife’s number and asked them the reason behind this decision. Salim and Javed were all set for a smart answer. They opined that the song would make the film lengthier. However, Pamela still got to sing another song titled Ja Ri Behna Ja in Trishul.

