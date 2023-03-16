It is quite common for actresses to continue with their careers after marriage these days. Such was not the case years ago when actresses were expected to confine themselves to the role of housewife after marriage. Reportedly, this was actor Sanjeev Kumar’s expectation from actress Neeta Mehta. Both artists were deeply in love with each other and could have even tied the nuptial knot. Then there was a roadblock to this union. Reportedly, Sanjeev wanted to see Neeta in the role of a homemaker rather than an actress after marriage. Neeta didn’t accept this and unfortunately, both had to part ways.

After the sad ending of this relationship, reportedly Neeta decided to bravely face the situation and kept working in the films till the 90s. Some of her well-known films are Rishta Kagaz Ka, Aurat Aurat Aurat and Patthar Se Takkar. Despite working for some 40 films, Neeta couldn’t get the recognition she aspired for in the film industry. This must have disappointed her as she had to go through a lot of hurdles to embark on her career in acting.

Reportedly, Neeta’s family was against her decision to carve a career in the tinsel town of the film industry. Neeta mustered up the courage and decided against her family’s decision. It seems that luck also smiled upon her and she got admitted into the illustrious Film Television Institute Of India (FTII).

During her stint in the FTII, she got to essay some roles in films like Ponga Pandit and Yeh Hai Zindagi. The biggest break of her life came when she was offered the role of Naini in the film Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki. She couldn’t bank on her popularity; and after the end of the 80s, she stopped getting key roles in films. Soon, she decided to bid adieu to her film career and started a jewellery shop. After that, she became inspired by Guru Maa Anandamayi, wrote a book on her and turned to spirituality. As of now, Neeta resides in Mumbai and shares videos regarding Yoga on Youtube.

Sanjeev left for his heavenly abode on November 6, 1985, at the age of 47.

