In the 1980s, both Amitabh Bachchan and Subhash Ghai were forces to reckon with. The actor and the filmmaker were churning out hit after hit. Subhash Ghai directed every leading hero of that time like Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff. He gifted Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Seshadri to the industry by launching their careers with Hero. Subhash Ghai even brought two Indian cinema stalwarts together after years when he directed Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar in the 1991 film Saudagar. And yet, the filmmaker has never worked with Amitabh Bachchan.

It seems almost implausible that one of the leading directors of the era did not collaborate with the leading superstar back then, but what many do not know is that they had planned a project together. However, the project could never see the light of day. In 1987, Subhash Ghai held a big press conference where he announced a project named Deva with Amitabh in the lead role. The actor was to play a bandit in the film and a photo shoot of the actor in a bandit’s attire was also conducted. His look in this movie was somewhat similar to his role in the movie Khuda Gawah. However, work for this movie, which was being made under Mukta Art, lasted only for a week. Creative differences were cited as the reason behind the shelving of the project.

Unconfirmed reports say that Amitabh had some doubts regarding the script and hence his manager went to Subhash Ghai’s place, asking him to come and meet Big B. However, Subhash Ghai wanted Amitabh to come and meet him. This has been believed by some to be the reason for the tension between the two causing the film to be shelved. Neither confirmed this.

Subhash Ghai, in a chat with Bollywood Hungama, did shine some light on the incident. “I was also at fault because I was impatient at the time. He is one of India’s best actors, thus it is unfortunate that I was unable to collaborate with him. He does the bad scenes with perfection, embarrassing the writer in the process. I couldn’t have written it as well as Amitabh Bachchan did. Amitabh Bachchan and I are close family friends, and I greatly appreciate him. It was not meant for us to collaborate," he said. Subash Ghai had later approached Amitabh for the biopic of Sarabjit Singh but the actor did not have dates this time.

