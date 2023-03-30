Home » Movies » Why This Scene From Mohan G Directorial Bakasuran Has Suriya Fans Irked

Why This Scene From Mohan G Directorial Bakasuran Has Suriya Fans Irked

Suriya’s followers feel that Mohan has done this deliberately in reply to a controversial scene involving a calendar shown in Jai Bhim.

A scene in Bakasuran, directed by Mohan G, has irked Suriya’s fans.
Director Mohan G frequently dominates headlines because of the controversies caused by his films. The latest to join the bandwagon of his controversial films is Bakasuran, which received mixed reviews. Some appreciated it, others criticised the film for propagating problematic ideas and a routine storyline. Apart from these aspects, the film has also infuriated actor Suriya’s followers. The reason is one of the scenes where Mohan has shown a calendar with the name Sivakumar (Suriya’s father’s name) & Sons. Suriya’s followers feel that Mohan has done this deliberately in reply to a controversial scene involving a calendar shown in Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim. In that scene, a calendar containing Agni Kundam — a symbol of Vanniyars — was shown in the residence of a policeman. That policeman tortures the character of Rajakannu, and Dr Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that it showed Vanniyars in a bad light.

Dr Anbumani Ramadoss is the President of Pattali Makkal Katchi. Suriya’s followers opined that Mohan, a supporter of the Pattali Makkal Katchi has shown Sivakumar & Sons tag as a reply to this scene. Till now, Suriya and Mohan, have not issued any statement regarding this controversy. Have a look at the scene tweeted by a user, which caused this backlash against Mohan.

Mohan is gearing up for his upcoming film with actor Richard Rishi. This is not the first time Mohan has teamed up with Richard. Their collaboration was loved in films like Pazhaya Vannarapettai, Draupathi and Rudra Thandavam. Despite the mixed reviews, these films have done good business at the box office and Mohan is hopeful that his upcoming movie with Richard would also be a great success.

Mohan is concerned about the low footfall attracted by his films at the box office, with the latest one being Bakasuran. He had to tweet a video saying that there is propaganda against his films to make them unsuccessful at theatres. He has requested that people watch the movie in order to create awareness of many problems faced by women today. He also said that people who have skipped this film in theatres are now watching it on Amazon Prime.

Despite this clarification, users were of the view that Mohan is spreading a patriarchal viewpoint via his films.

