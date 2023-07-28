Why Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi And Neetu Singh Rejected Manmohan Desai’s 1981 Film Naseeb

Manmohan Desai is regarded as one of the phenomenal filmmakers in Indian cinema. He had a knack for directing predominantly mass entertainment dramas that kept the audience hooked to screens. One of those films was Naseeb, which hit the big screens on May 1, 1981. He wanted to direct Naseeb after the success of his film, Amar Akbar Anthony. He decided to rope in some of the actors from this film. While Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor came on board, Vinod Khanna rejected the offer. Parveen Babi and Neetu Singh too did not agree to act in Naseeb.

As per reports, Vinod Khanna was contemplating retiring from the film industry at that time. Parveen Babi declined to act in this film for an unknown reason. Neetu Singh rejected the project because she wanted to focus on her family at that time. Manmohan Desai roped in Shatrughan Sinha, Kim and Reena Roy, to replace these actors. Naseeb turned out to be one of the highest-grossers in the career of these actors. It earned Rs 14.5 crore at the box office. Reportedly, this film was produced on a budget of Rs 4 crore.

Naseeb boasted a stellar star cast comprising actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Hema Malini. The film begins with the lives of friends Namdev (Pran Sikand), Raghu (Kader Khan), Damu (Amjad Khan), and Jaggi (Jagdish Raj). Their life takes an unfortunate turn when Jaggi wins a lottery ticket. Raghu and Damu murder Jaggi and frame Namdev for it. How Namdev seeks revenge on Raghu and Damu forms the core theme of this film.

Famous music duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal has rendered the composition for Naseeb’s songs. Songs like John Jani Janardhan and Mere Naseeb Mein were a hit with the audience. Aasia Films Pvt Ltd and MKD Films produced Naseeb.