Will BLACKPINK's Jennie Make Her Debut At Cannes? Here's What We Know

After her glamorous appearance at the Met Gala, Jennie of BLACKPINK is reportedly set to make her debut at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. She will be attending the festival for the premiere of the HBO series, The Idol, which was invited to the Out of Competition section of the festival in mid-April. This will be a significant moment for Jennie, who will be joining other esteemed guests and celebrities from the film industry at one of the most prestigious events in the world. The Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 16 to 27.

Directed by Sam Levinson, the story of Idol centers on the life of musician Jocelyn who sets out on a steamy journey of reclaiming her status as the ‘sexiest pop star’ to dominate her reign in the entertainment world. After hitting rock bottom, she meets Tedros, a sex-obsessed cult leader and the only powerful person who can give Jocelyn’s career the boost it needs. Jocelyn’s obsession mixed with her romantic entanglement with Tedros leads to a new awakening in her musical style which catapults her fame professionally but also drowns her deeper in despair mentally. After premiering at the Cannes Film Festival, The Idol will begin streaming on June 4.

Previously, Jennie joined the buzziest list of Met Gala attendees in a gorgeous white mini dress that paid tribute to designer Karl Lagerfeld’s 1990 fall ready-to-wear collection, as per Vogue. The satin ensemble that hugged her curves was embellished with a white camellia. What also stole the limelight was the placement of a ribbon tie cinched in a black strip. The monotony of the white accents was broken with the addition of a black choker neckpiece, matching gloves, and stockings. With a white flower pinned to her hair, Jennie kept it simple with minimal accessories and blushed cheeks. Check out her Met Gala outfit here:

While it is not known if Jennie will attend the 76th Cannes Film Festival, just the confirmation of her receiving an invitation has left her fandom delighted. Besides her, other Korean artists set to make an appearance at the French Riviera include actor Song Joong Ki for his film Hopeless and Song Kang Ho for Cobweb. Both Korean movies are said to be screened in the ‘Out of Competition’ category.

