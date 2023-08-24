Will Falaq Naazz Participate In Bigg Boss 17? Here's What The Actress Has To Say

Falaq Naazz has been working with the Hindi television industry for quite some time now. She rose to fame recently with her stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 which garnered her a loyal fanbase. Falaq’s time in the Bigg Boss house has been fraught with ups and downs. But the actress also made some great bonds with fellow contestants like Pooja Bhatt and Avinash Sachdev. After the season ended, rumours were rife that Falaq had been approached to take part in Bigg Boss 17. The actress has now shed some light on this development.

Recently, Falaq Naazz went to Avinash Sachdev’s birthday party in Mumbai. Speaking to the paparazzi stationed outside the venue, the actress announced whether she would participate in Bigg Boss Season 17. Falaq said, “I haven’t heard this news, and only now I am getting to know about it. I will let you know when I get a confirmation, then I will tell. However, I have now got this news." When asked if she would do the show if offered, Falaq expressed that she would love to do it.

Reports suggest that Pooja Bhatt, Alice Kaushik, Kanwar Dhillon, Sumbul Touqeer’s father, and many more have been approached for the next season of Bigg Boss.

Another popular contestant from Bigg Boss OTT 2, Bebika Dhruve, admitted to Pinkvilla that she has been approached for Bigg Boss 17, but she will take her time before committing to the upcoming season. She added, “I have been portrayed very negatively, willingly or unwillingly. So, I do not want that to happen again."