Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday attended the 10th formation day of his political party Jana Sena, in Machilipatnam of the Krishna district. The actor, addressing the crowd, made some key comments, urging voters to stop calling him a Package Star, reports Cine Josh. The actor’s speech was a stern warning to his opponents, who have targeted him with some derogatory comments.

The 51-year-old revealed that a package was something he was least bothered about since money was not a new concept for him. Pawan further asserted that he would not become a scapegoat in the upcoming elections, his only focus being on winning the seats competitively.

During the speech, Pawan made it clear that if anyone calls him a package star again, he would hit them with a shoe. The actor clarified that he earns enough to wear shoes from a foreign brand, but that doesn’t mean that he has forgotten his roots. The Bheemla Nayak actor took a jibe at his political rivals pointing towards his sandals. He mentioned that the pair, specially tailored by his Tamil friend Venkateshwarrao, was quite hard.

According to the Times of India, Pawan condemned the allegations from the opponent party of the Rs 1,000 crore package with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party. He called it an attempt to tarnish the image of the Jana Sena political leaders. Commenting on his film remunerations, Pawan stated that he was getting paid a sum of Rs 2 crore every day for a new film that he is currently shooting. His total earnings hence amount to Rs. 44 crore.

Pawan attributed his success and fame to his fans, who he claimed supported him throughout his career. Later, he clarified that his remunerations depend on the films he chooses to work in. However, he expressed his confidence in the fact that earning money could never deter him from his moral principles.

Pawan Kalyan, who is currently the president of the Jana Sena Party, concluded his speech by asserting that one day his party would form the government, reports The Hindu. He added that despite suffering multiple ups and downs in his perilous political journey of 10 years, the setbacks have in turn made the Jana Sena Party stronger.

The Hindu further claims that Kalyan vowed to work like a “coolie" if given power. He said that he was attempting to regain the confidence of the people after experiencing defeat at their hands in the general elections earlier.

