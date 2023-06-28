'Will I Feel Your Presence Like I Always Do Baba?' Mahesh Kale Remembers Late Father

Singer Mahesh Kale has garnered unparalleled love from fans for his stellar body of work. The critically acclaimed singer is known for hit songs in films like Katyar Kaljat Ghusali and Bhai-Vyakti Ki Valli 2. Mahesh finds the source of inspiration in his late father Mukund Kale and shared a post on Instagram two years after his demise.

Mahesh wrote, “It has been 2 years since I continue to work on internalising your many good deeds within me every single day. I know you still come to all my concerts Baba, and I know you’ll be there today as well, won’t you? Will I feel your presence like I always do Baba?" The singer has written the same note in Marathi as well. He also attached a photo of his father alongside the post. Mahesh will perform in his Abhang Wari event on June 28 in Pune.

Mahesh’s fans also expressed their deepest regards and one of them wrote that Mahesh Kale commented on every post he wrote on Facebook. Also, the user commented that he always rooted for his success. Renowned tabla player Aditya Kalyanpur also expressed his sympathies with Mahesh. “How solid this is," entrepreneur Meghan Deshpande commented.

Mahesh has shared another picture with his father on Instagram Stories. He stood with his father on a beach in this photo.

