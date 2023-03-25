Karan Johar is known to introduce star kids to the film industry. From Alia Bhatt to Varun Dawan, Karan Johar has paved the way for star kids in his movies. And the latest we are hearing is that Tabu’s nephew Fateh Randhawa could get a debut with a Dharma Productions film. However, there is no confirmation from either side but this news has become the talk of the town. Reports also say that the role of Kartik Aaryan, who opted out of Dostana 2, could now go to Fateh Randhawa.

There was a fallout between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar a couple of years ago. It is said that because of this fallout, the Bhool Bhulaiya 2 star left the sequel. In an interview, Kartik Aaryan opened up about the duo’s differences, “I believe in what my mother has taught me and these are my values too… when there’s an altercation between two people, the younger one should never speak about it. I follow that and hence I never speak about it." The sequel of Dostana 2 is directed by Colin D’Cunha and so far Janhvi Kapoor, Laksh Lalwani, Asha Bhat, John Abraham, and Abhishek Banerjee are the confirmed cast of the sequel.

Back in 2019, similar news was viral on social media but both sides maintained silence. Fateh Randhawa is the son of Farah Naaz, the sister of Tabu and Vindu Dara Singh. The duo has parted ways. On the work front, Tabu and Ajay Devgn will soon kickstart Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. In conversation with Mid-Day, the producer of the project Shreyas Hirawat said, “Ajay ji is currently tied up with the release of Bholaa, and we will wait for him to rejoin the shoot. We hope to complete the principal photography by mid-May, and plan to release the film around Diwali,"

Ajay Devgn and Tabu will work together for the tenth time. This will be their 10th production together helmed by Neeraj Pandey! The film, which began production in February of this year, will shortly begin its second schedule in April.

