Will Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff Unite For Sajid Nadiadwala Film? This Photo Has Fans Manifesting

Can Kartik Aaryan and Tiger Shroff come together? Well, new photos of the duo posing with Warda Khan S Nadiadwala have fans requesting them to unite for a film. On Monday, Warda took to Instagram and shared photos in which she posed with Kartik and Tiger by her side. While Warda is seen wearing a bright pink skirt with a white blouse while Kartik and Tiger were seen dressed in casuals.

Sharing the photos, Warda wrote, “Mere 2 Anmol Ratan. Iska #Tag Banao aap log will pin the best one ." Seeing the two stars together in the same frame, fans are urging Sajid Nadiadwala to bring time in the same frame. Taking to the comments section, many already coined their ship name ‘KARIGER’ and manifested that they come together.

“Bring them together in a film @wardakhannadiadwala," a comment read. “Saath me movie," added another. “AAJ KE TIME KE JACKY SIR AUR ANIL SIR.. ❤," a third user wrote.

It would be interesting to see Tiger and Kartik come together for a film. They would make a good jodi for an action film, no?