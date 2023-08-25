‘Will Soon Produce a Film For My Son Nikhil’: Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is popularly known as Nikhil Gowda, is a popular actor and politician in the Kannada film industry. He is the son of the former chief minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy, and the grandson of the former Prime Minister of India, HD Deve Gowda. Nikhil made his debut in the Sandalwood industry with the 2016 film Jaguar. The film received a great response, and Nikhil was highly appreciated for his performance on the project. Apart from acting, he has a keen interest in politics as well. In 2019, he ran for the Indian General Election in Karnataka for the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency but lost. Now, the actor will soon be in Lyca Productions’ maiden Kannada-language film.

The yet-to-be-titled film by Lyca Productions is directed by Lakshman, who has earlier directed films like Romeo and Juliet, Bogan, and Bhoomi. Reportedly, the shooting of the film started on August 22. Recently, a puja ceremony was organised by the makers, but the film team was late in arriving at the location. This is when Kumaraswamy, who was around the venue on political duty, learned about the delay and rushed to the event to fill in the absence of his son Nikhil.