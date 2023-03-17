It seems that 2023 is going to be the year of sequels for Bollywood. This year will witness the release of some of the most anticipated sequels to many blockbuster films, from Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 to Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. Akshay Kumar will return with the Hera Pheri franchise and Ayushmann Khurrana has already teased the audience with his character “Pooja" in Dream Girl 2. On that note, let’s dig into some of the much-awaited Bollywood sequels of 2023.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan’s upcoming Tiger franchise film is one of Bollywood’s most talked-about and anticipated films. Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, has generated a lot of buzz since its announcement. The film is a sequel to Salman Khan’s film Ek Tha Tiger, which was released in theatres on August 15, 2012. Fans are looking forward to the release of the third instalment of the franchise in November 2023.

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues

After 22 years, Tara Singh and Sakina’s eternal love story is returning to the big screen. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a box office success when it was released in 2001. Ameesha Patel, who has been out of Bollywood films for a while, is all set to make a comeback with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. The sequel to the blockbuster Hindi film is now set to be released, tentatively in August 2023, with both Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their roles.

Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 is another quirky and highly anticipated upcoming Hindi film in 2023. Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed this comedy-drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. The film is set to release on July 7, 2023. Its first instalment was released in September 2019.

Indian 2

Last year, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan made a comeback to films with Vikram. Now, he is all set to play the character of Senapathy, a freedom fighter-turned-vigilante, in Indian 2. The plot of the film has been kept under wraps. Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Gulshan Grover will also appear in the Indian 2. It is tentatively scheduled to release in October 2023.

According to reports, several other sequels such as Aashiqui 3, Yaariyan 2, Desi Boyz 2, Awara Paagal Deewana 2, Pushpa- The Rule etc. are also lined up. But all these sequels are making viewers ask whether sequels are the answer to ensuring a franchise’s success. Is there a scarcity of creative ideas in Bollywood?

Answering the question of whether movie sequels would work at the box office, filmmaker Anees Bazmee recently said in an interview, “I don’t think that sequels and franchises will work only if they have big budgets and big stars. Some many big-budget sequels and originals have flopped. Films, whether a sequel or original, have to have a heart and they need to connect with the audience emotionally."

