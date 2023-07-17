Wimbledon 2023: Aamir Khan Spends Quality Time With Kids At The Games; Daughter Ira Khan Shares Photo

Aamir Khan was spotted enjoying the Wimbledon games on Sunday. He was accompanied by his two sons, Azad and Junaid, and his daughter, Ira. The actor is often seen spending time with his kids. Ira shared the cute selfie of the four on her Instagram story.

In the photo, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor can be seen wearing a blue shirt and sporting a moustache. He is seated in between his children, Azaad and Junaid on one side and Ira on the other. The whole family looked visibly happy as they shared a smile for the camera. Ira Khan posted the photo on her Instagram story with ‘#Wimbeldon’ and a sticker that read ‘Centre Court’.

Check out the photo here: