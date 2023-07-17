Wimbledon 2023 Final: Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra And Others Congratulate Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic to claim his first Wimbledon title on Sunday. Ranked number 1 in singles, the 20-year-old became the third-youngest men’s winner after Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker. Social media has been abuzz with many congratulatory messages for his remarkable performance in the 4 hours and 42 minutes match. Multiple Bollywood celebrities have also lauded the valiant efforts of Carlos Alcaraz in defeating the seven-time champion Novak Djokovic. Here’s a quick look at some well-known faces who celebrated the young sportsman’s victory on social media.

Kareena Kapoor

The Bollywood diva who is a keen Tennis fan shared a photograph of the winner and wrote, “A superstar is born. What a play Carlos Alcaraz."

In another story, she added, “Uff dream big Carlos Alcaraz" alongside multiple star emoticons.

Sidharth Malhotra

The Shershah fame shared a photo of Carlos Alcaraz lifting the winner’s trophy to mark the special occasion.

Angad Bedi

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor extended warm greetings to the winner in a special note that read, “Grass got a new champion Carlos Alcaraz you were up against one of the greatest ever Novak Djokovic cherish the moment. May you be on your way to greatness too. But djoko will come back for you. The heat is now on you son."

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana praised Carlos Alcaraz and wrote, “At 20 he is a rare combination of talent and temperament. Carlos Alcaraz legendary stuff at the Wimbledon finals."

Malaika Arora

The Bollywood fashionista hailed Carlos Alcaraz as a “Champ" adding, “A star is born."

Karisma Kapoor

Though Novak Djokovic did not emerge as the winner he still remains Karisma Kapoor’s all-time favourite. The actress shared, “What a match still my favourite Novak Djokovic. Congratulations to the new kid on the block Carlos Alcaraz."

Sophie Choudry

For Sophie Choudry the Wimbledon 2023 finals was just incredible. In her celebratory post, she expressed, “Incredible match! Pure heart! But he only needed one point to do it! Wimbledon has a new champion! Vamosss."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor went to attend the Wimbledon finals along with her husband Anand Ahuja. From sharing Carlos’ victory quote to giving a glimpse of the live match their Instagram Stories had it all.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia shared the heartwarming moment of the two players hugging each other writing, “The game! The players."

Masaba Gupta

Though Masaba Gupta couldn’t see the whole match because of her hectic shooting schedule, she loved the parts she caught a glimpse of. “Couldn’t see it all on a shoot but what a game," said the fashion maverick.

Aditya Seal