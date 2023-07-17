Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Lead Celeb Roll Call At Wimbledon Finals 2023

The Wimbledon 2023 final at the All England Club in London saw a range of stylish celebrity moments. Like many sporting events over the years, Wimbledon — the annual tennis tournament held each summer has evolved into a highly anticipated affair attracting numerous stars. This time, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller to win his maiden Wimbledon title on Sunday. Celebrities, royalty, and other prominent personalities from different walks of life were spotted witnessing the thrilling match. In addition to the multitude of Hollywood stars, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja were among the notable attendees at the Wimbledon finals. Even Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and their mother Dr Madhu Chopra were spotted at the event.

For the match, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were dressed to the nines. Sonam, styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, was seen in a fully checkered trench by Burberry. She paired her outfit with black heels, stockings and sunglasses for a royal look. Keeping her hair tied into a sleek bun, Sonam Kapoor carried a stylish black handbag to complete her look. Anand Ahuja, on the other hand, was seen dressed in a formal suit for the thrilling match.

“On my way to Wimbledon in style, donning a fabulous preview from Daniel Lee’s resort 24 collection for burberry and of course, I can’t forget the latest addition to my wardrobe – the stunning Burberry knight bag from the new season. Game, set, match, and fashion-forward," Sonam gave details of her look.

The internet has been abuzz with pictures and videos capturing the arrivals of celebrities at the Wimbledon finals, and one particular moment that has garnered attention is Nick Jonas accompanied by his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra. Shared on a fan page, the picture shows Nick Jonas in an ivory suit, with a black tie and checkered shirt moving towards the venue, while Madhu Chopra donning stylish attire walking just behind him.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra shared a hilarious video in which her husband, Nick Jonas, is seen trying to untie her “complicated" ponytail in a moving car. The short clip shows Priyanka giggling as Nick Jonas struggles to undo her hairstyle seemingly just after the Wimbledon men’s singles final.