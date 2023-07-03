Wish To Work With Mahesh Babu At Least Once: Payal Rajput

Payal Rajput, who debuted with RX 100 in Telugu cinema, revealed in one of her recent interviews that she missed a chance to be cast opposite Mahesh Babu, who is her dream hero. She keenly wants to work with him at least once in her lifetime. She mentioned that the movie she thought she would get a chance to act in opposite Mahesh Babu was offered to Keerthy Suresh who acted amazingly in that movie.

Apart from that, she also shared her initial experience wherein she was misguided by many directors in the industry. In her earlier days, when she was alone in Hyderabad and was trying to understand the workings of the industry, she was fooled by directors, and with her lack of understanding, she made some wrong decisions. After her first movie, RX 100, she did some films like Anagana O Atithi, Disco Raja, and Tees Maar Khan, but none of them performed well at the box office. Further in her interview, she mentioned that now she is picking projects carefully as she wants to come back to the industry as a successful actress. She wants to take every valuable opportunity that comes her way, and she is also willing to perform item songs if demanded in the script.

She is quite active on social media, and she is often seen sharing updates about her personal and professional life. She has almost 4 million followers on her official Instagram account.