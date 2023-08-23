With $100k In Pre-sales, Prabhas-starrer Salaar Off To Flyer In US

Prabhas is ready to dominate the screens with his upcoming film Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel. It also stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is set to release on September 28, 2023. The Telugu film will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. As per reports, Salaar has created a record recently. Its pre-sales in the US have reached its peak. The film has crossed the $100,000 mark and has earned almost Rs 800 crore worldwide, even before its release. The teasers have received an unexpected number of views and are expected to break the records set by films like Baahubali, Dangal, KGF, and Pathaan. Manobala Vijayabalan, a film industry tracker, shared on Twitter the booking details of the film in the US. He stated, “#Salaar crosses $100,000 (Rs 83.07 lakh) at the USA box office just in booking."

According to reports, almost 3,000 tickets have already been sold in pre-booking for 300 shows in North America. The makers have quoted almost Rs 200 crore of rights in only Telugu states. Geetha Arts is looking for Salaar rights, and the team is planning to release the film on the occasion of the production house’s 50th anniversary, but an official announcement has yet to be made.