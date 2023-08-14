With 7 Million Instagram Likes, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 First Look Poster Sets New Record

Allu Arjun’s much-anticipated film, Pushpa: The Rule, has been generating buzz for a while, and the excitement only intensified with the unveiling of the first look poster for Pushpa 2, featuring the actor. The poster has taken social media by storm, setting a remarkable record by amassing over 7 million likes on Allu Arjun’s official Instagram account.

The makers of the film chose a significant occasion, Allu Arjun’s birthday, to unveil the highly anticipated first-look poster of his character, Pushpa Raj. The production company, Mythri Movie Makers, took to their official Instagram handle to share the exciting news. The caption alongside the poster read: “Icon Star Allu Arjun’s NATIONWIDE RULE Pushpa 2: The Rule First Look creates a sensational record. It becomes the first-ever Indian first-look poster to hit 7 million likes on Instagram."

Upon seeing the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emojis. The poster depicts Allu Arjun in a striking avatar, sporting a saree. He opted for bold makeup, adorned with intricate traditional gold and floral jewellery. Adding to his traditional look, he wore jhumkas, nose rings, and bangles, and held a gun in his right hand, adding a touch of intensity.

Since the announcement of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the film has made a profound impact on the audience’s anticipation. The film’s success story began with the initial poster launch, accompanied by an extensive campaign that reached all corners of the nation, from remote villages to bustling metros.

Celebrating Fahadh Faasil’s birthday on August 8, the makers unveiled a special poster featuring Fahadh’s character, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The poster showcases Fahadh lighting a cigarette, exuding a cool demeanour with his brown jacket and black shades.