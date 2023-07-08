With 73 Hits, This Bollywood Star Is The Most Successful Actor In The Industry, See Now

Over the years, Bollywood has produced a number of stars and superstars. Many of these performers have acted in a number of successful films. If you ask someone who the actor with the most hits against their name is, names like Amitabh Bachchan or one of the Khans may come up. The truth is that none of these names come close to the 73 hits provided by this 1970s star.

Dharmendra, the charismatic Bollywood actor, has carved his name in history as the most successful star in the industry. With an astounding 73 box office hits to his credit, he has left a lasting impact on Indian cinema. While some may argue that his success is attributed to the sheer number of films he has appeared in, Dharmendra’s popularity and talent cannot be overlooked.

Having starred in over 250 films throughout his career, Dharmendra boasts an impressive success rate of approximately 30%. His iconic performances in movies like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Dharam Veer, Phool Aur Patthar, and Yamla Pagla Deewana have cemented his position as one of Bollywood’s finest actors. Additionally, his participation in multi-starrer and ensemble productions has significantly contributed to his impressive tally of blockbusters.

Following closely behind Dharmendra is Jeetendra, who has delivered 56 hits in over 200 films. Amitabh Bachchan, often hailed as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, secures the third spot with 55 hits in 150 films. Mithun Chakraborty ranks fourth with 50 hits in more than 300 films, while Rajesh Khanna, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, and Shah Rukh Khan follow suit with their respective hit films.

Assessing success based on hit percentage, the legendary Dilip Kumar emerges as the frontrunner. With an impressive 31 hits out of 56 films, he holds a success rate of over 55%. Shah Rukh Khan secures the second position with 32 hits out of 63 films, while Aamir Khan claims the third spot with 20 hits out of 43 films.