With Over Rs 400 Crore In The Bag, Rajinikanth-Starrer Jailer Reigns Supreme At Box Office

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer hit the big screen on August 10 and is going strong at the box office after seven days of its release. The film had inched closer to the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide on August 16, according to the industry tracker Sacnilk. According to the information procured from the box office, the film has now crossed the mark of Rs 400 crore today. This is now the highest-grossing Tamil film and the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two was previously the highest Tamil grosser but now Jailer has received this title.

This film revolves around Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth), a retired jailer who lives with his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and grandson. The storyline takes an unfortunate turn when his son, an Assistant Commissioner of police, goes missing. He is presumed dead. How Muthuvel Pandian fights the antagonist, Varma, the mastermind behind his killing forms the core theme of Jailer. Jailer boasts of a talented cast starring Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, and others.