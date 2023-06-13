With Pathaan To Premier On TV, Shah Rukh Khan Fans Achieve Unique Guinness World Record

Shah Rukh Khan, the renowned Hindi film actor, producer, and television personality, continues to captivate his fans and make headlines with his presence. His recent film, Pathaan, released on January 25, has created waves in the industry. With fans eagerly anticipating his on-screen appearance, the film has garnered significant support and attention.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan will premiere on June 18th, i.e., Sunday, on Star Gold. Shah Rukh Khan fans are going all out to celebrate the television premiere of SRK’s mega-blockbuster Pathaan. Fans gathered outside Mannat’s Bandra home to celebrate the launch. Nearly 300 fans showed up to offer their support, and SRK did not disappoint. On Saturday, June 10th, he greeted his admirers.

While Shah Rukh Khan was performing for his admirers, a group of supporters outside Mannat were seen doing his trademark pose in unison. Nearly 300 people performed the pose, setting a Guinness world record that has never happened before.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh is seen doing the hook step to the film’s blockbuster song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The Don star was also seen giving fans flying kisses and striking his signature pose with his arms wide. He was photographed waving to his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan received immense adoration and cheers from his devoted fans, who showered him with affection and admiration. With humble gestures of folded hands, King Khan reciprocated the love and greeted his fans. The audience was mesmerized by Shah Rukh Khan’s electrifying dance moves, further adding to the spectacle.

In a white sweatshirt from D’Yavol X - his son Aryan Khan’s apparel company, he looked as elegant as ever. He wore it with faded blue denim jeans and white shoes to complete his appearance.

In the year 2023, Shah Rukh Khan has an exciting lineup of three highly anticipated films, leaving his devoted fans elated with anticipation. The acclaimed actor is widely recognized for his remarkable performances in iconic movies such as “Chak de! India," “My Name is Khan," “Devdas," “Swades," “Dil Se," and numerous others, solidifying his status as a celebrated figure in the world of cinema.