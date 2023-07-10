With Rs 50 Crore In Bag, Maamannan Is Udhayanidhi Stalin's Highest-grossing Film

Maamannan had a successful second weekend in India, earning approximately Rs 8.75 crore and reaching a total of around Rs 50.50 crore. The film has primarily earned its profits from Tamil Nadu, with limited collections outside the state after the first weekend. In Tamil Nadu alone, it has amassed Rs 44 crore, making it the fourth highest-grossing film of the year, trailing behind Varisu, PS2, and Thunivu. Despite upcoming competition from Mission: Impossible 7 and Maaveeran, Maamannan is expected to cross the Rs 60 crore milestone during its theatrical run.

Maamannan has become Udhayanidhi Stalin’s highest-grossing film, surpassing the record set by his debut film Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, which earned approximately Rs 32 crore. It is interesting to note that this film also marks the end of his acting career. Despite limited success as an actor, Stalin’s prowess lies in being the owner of Tamil Nadu’s largest distribution house, where he has achieved significant success.

Advertisement

During its first week, Maamannan earned Rs 41.75 crore, and in its second weekend, it added Rs 8.75 crore, bringing the total collection to Rs. 50.50 crore. The Tamil box office has experienced a lacklustre period in the first half of 2023, particularly during the summer. Apart from three major releases, no other film has managed to surpass the Rs. 50 crores milestone in Tamil Nadu. While some small and medium films have performed decently, their success alone is insufficient to sustain the industry.

Maamannan, a 2023 Tamil political thriller film written and directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin, has achieved the following territorial breakdown at the Indian box office:

1) Tamil Nadu: Rs 43.75 crore

2) Karnataka: Rs 3.50 crore

3) Kerala: Rs 2.50 crore