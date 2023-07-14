Woman Cheats Parents Using Actor Master Anand's Daughter Vamshika's Name

A woman going by the name of Nisha Narsappa has been accused of defrauding millions of rupees in the name of child artist Vamshika. She is the daughter of Kannada actor Master Anand and his wife Yashaswini. She has participated in shows like Nannamma Super Star and Gicchi Giligili.

As per the reports, Nisha pretended to be Vamshika and performed photo shoots for children. She promised parents about sending these pictures to ad commercials, television shows and other programs via her banner NN Productions. Nisha had assured the parents that their kids will get a chance to be in one of the above-mentioned formats.

Reportedly, she charged exorbitant money as well from parents for doing these photo shoots. According to reports, Yashaswini, Vamshika’s mother has filed a FIR in connection with the case against Nisha in the Sadashivanagar Police Station, Bengaluru. Police have also registered a case under IPC section 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonesty inducing delivery of property) in this case. Nisha, the accused, has been taken into custody by the police and taken to the consolation centre.