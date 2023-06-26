Woodlands Theater Owner Protests Over 70% Share Of Udayanidhi Stalin’s Mamannan

Udayanidhi Stalin’s Mamannan has never ceased to be not in the headlines. Now, the owner of Woodlands Theater has claimed that theatres and multiplexes in Tamil Nadu have not taken any action to enforce the demand for a 70% share of revenue for films released in the state. Traditionally, distributors and theatre owners would split the earnings based on an agreed-upon arrangement, often with a 60% share for distributors and 40% for theatre owners during the first week of a film’s release. However, in recent years, the distribution of the first week’s collection has reportedly shifted to 30% for theatre owners and 70% for certain distributors involved in releasing the film. These allegations have surfaced around the release of Udayanidhi’s film Mamannan.

The opposition has emerged regarding the issue, and Venkatesan, the owner of Woodlands Theater in Chennai and also a lawyer, has released an audio recording expressing his concerns. According to Venkatesan, the theatre and multiplex association has been in existence for over four years but has failed to address the grievances of its members or take any fair actions on their behalf.