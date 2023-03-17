Woody Harrelson Brings BLACKPINK's Jessie, Lisa, BIGBANG's Taeyang and Park Bo Gum Under One Roof

The Hunger Games fame Woody Harrelson recently met up with a bunch of prominent Korean personalities during his trip to Seoul. The celebrities included K-pop idols from the all-girl band BLACKPINK, Jennie, and Lisa, BIGBANG’s Taeyang, and popular K-drama actor Park Bo Gum. Along with them, Harrelson was also accompanied by a US representative, Dean Phillips. The Hollywood actor shared a sneak peek of their get-together on Instagram, leaving fans surprised.

The photo shared by Harrelson was paired with a short heartwarming note, wherein he called the Korean personalities warm and friendly. Such was their cheerful banter that at one point Harrelson did not want to leave the close-knit get-together. “I had the most incredible time with these young talented folks in Seoul a couple of nights ago! They were so warm and friendly I didn’t want to leave," he wrote.

In the picture, Woody Harrelson is seen making a peace sign with his one hand over Park Bo Gum’s shoulder. The Love In the Moonlight fame smiles while giving a thumbs up to the camera. Meanwhile, Jennie and Taeyang follow in Harrelson’s footsteps by making peace signs. However, Lisa was seen adjusting the cap of her hoodie while striking a pose. Looks like the squad had a gala time together. Check out the photo here:

Within a day, the picture garnered over a lakh likes on the photo-sharing application. Fans have been flooding the comment section with compliments. A section of the internet has begun speculating that something’s cooking between Park Go Gum and Lisa, meanwhile, many are hailing Jennie as cute. A user wrote, “Lisa and Bo Gum in the same picture. We are happy." another commented, “Lisa and Woody is the best crossover! WTH (What the hell) I’m still processing this."

Park Bo Gum is known for his feature in several K-dramas including Record Of Youth, and Love in the Moonlight, among others. BIGBANG’s Taeyang recently hit the headlines for his solo collaboration with BTS’ Jimin for the single Vibe. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK has already had two successful studio albums namely The Album and Born Pink.

