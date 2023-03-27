Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent passed away on Sunday, March 26, at the age of 75 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kochi. He had gained immense popularity in Malayalam cinema as an actor, producer and a playback singer. He also had a successful stint in politics.

Innocent was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2012, but he bounced back after recovery. It is reported he was not keeping well for some time and was admitted to the hospital earlier this month with respiratory problems.

His sudden demise has left the entire Malayalam film industry in grief. Actor Dileep penned an emotional note on social media, stating that he is at a loss of words to express his feelings.

Sharing a picture of the late actor, Dileep wrote in Malayalam, “Words fail me… Darkness is covering the eyes… Hearing the words of the doctor while waiting in the hospital… Who was that great man named Innocent to me… The man who was always with me in my life like a father, a brother, a guide, has said his final goodbye."

Dileep continued, “It was that voice that gave me an address in the field of art, his care supported me later when I came to cinema."

He mentioned that Innocent’s words of comfort gave him strength during the time of crisis. “Words fail me when the realisation dawns on me that his voice and his comforting presence won’t be there anymore… No, Innocent Etta, you are going anywhere, you will always be with me and with us till the end of the time," he concluded.

Actor Jayaram also shared a heartfelt note for Innocent. He shared, “Another huge loss for Indian cinema. I am at a loss for words at the moment as a brotherhood that lasted for over three decades has come to an end and I consider myself the luckiest to have known him and to have shared screen space with him throughout the years. My deepest condolences to the family. RIP Innocent etta."

The mortal remains of Innocent were kept at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kadavanthra from 8 am to 12 pm, and then they were kept at Municipal Town Hall,Irinjalakuda, in Thrissur district till 3 pm today for the public to pay their respects. The funeral will be held at St Thomas Cathedral Irinjalakuda at 10 am on Tuesday, March 28.

