'Working In Kanchana My Biggest Mistake': Transgender Actress Priya

In 2011, Tamil actor and director Raghava Lawrence made a film that shattered box office records and was such a success that it spawned remakes in various languages. We are talking about Kanchana, also sometimes called Muni 2: Kanchana. It was a spiritual sequel to Raghava’s earlier film Muni, although the plots were not connected. The movie saw some great performances from Raghava who is shown possessed by the spirit of a deceased transgender woman and from R Sarathkumar who plays the transgender woman in question.

However, one may also remember the character of Geetha, who played the adopted daughter of R Sarathkumar’s character. Shown to be transgender as well, Geetha’s character was played by real-life transgender actress Priya.

Priya also put up a commendable performance and people were expecting to see more of her in upcoming films. However, that did not happen and in a recent interview with a YouTube channel, Priya said that working in Kanchana had been the biggest mistake of her life.