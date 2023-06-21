World Music Day: Zahrah Khan Reveals Mom Salma Agha's Advice, Says 'Whenever I Dub…' | Exclusive

Singer Zahrah S Khan began her musical journey with the track Barbaadiyaan from Aurangzeb (2013), which also marked her acting debut. The film might not failed to create an impression in the minds of the audience but in the last few years, Khan has managed to make a name for herself in the music industry. Born to veteran singer and actor Salma Agha, Khan has belted out chartbusters like Kusu Kusu (Satyameva Jayate 2; 2021), Aafat (Liger; 2022) and The Punjaabban Song (Jugjugg Jeeyo; 2022), among others.

On World Music Day, we look back at an exclusive chat with the young actor-turned-singer as she spoke about being Agha’s daughter and growing up in a family full of musicians. Though music has been an integral part of her childhood, she chose to pursue it purely out of love not because of any familial pressure.

“It is said that the apple never really falls far from the tree or the fact that genetics play a big role. Having said that, I think what makes you successful or makes you want to pursue something is if you’ve the passion and hunger for it and you’re driven towards it. It’s a blessing that I’ve been gifted with this talent and that I’m an artist and creative soul. But why I’m doing what I’m doing is because I genuinely enjoy it and not because music runs in my family," stated Khan, whose grandmother Nasreen was the daughter of Rafiq Ghaznavi, a Pashtun musician, and half-sister Natasha Khan is a Pakistani-British singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.

The Dance Meri Rani and Har Funn Maula (Koi Jaane Na; 2021) hit-maker further added, “Since I was a kid, I was always inclined towards everything creative and this is the only thing I could see myself doing. Being an artist is the only thing I ever wanted to do."

Recalling the advice her mother gave her before she decided to take up music professionally, Khan, who collaborated with Agha on the peppy romantic track, Ghar Nahi Jaana, from the film Gumraah, said, “There’s something very nice that my mom has always told me, ‘Do whatever you want in life but do it only if you’re passionate about it. If you want to become a doctor, be one. If you want to be a teacher, be one.’ She told me that I shouldn’t became a singer or an actor just because she was one or people in my family have been doing it for generations."

Quiz her about Agha’s reaction to her music and she remarked, “She loves my song and is always very happy for me. She always wanted to see me sing. It’s very beautiful to see your parents’ dream being fulfilled through you. I really love seeing her feel happy looking at me doing what I do and what she wanted me to do."