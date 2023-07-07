World's Richest Actor Has A Net Worth Of Rs 8,000 Crore And It's Not Shah Rukh Khan Or Tom Cruise

There are a few actors across the globe that enjoy immense popularity. With their popularity also comes wealth that can make them anyone’s envy. Think about Shah Rukh Khan. The Bollywood icon has a net worth of Rs 6,000 crore according to the Mint. This makes King Khan join the list of A-lister celebrities in terms of riches, others he is beating. These names include Hollywood stars like Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson, and even Arnold Schwarzenegger and Adam Sandler. All these names are super popular across the globe. But what if we tell you there is one Hollywood star that is beating them all? This might be a name you don’t even know. We are talking about Tyler Perry.

The Sistas star is someone with a net worth of $1 billion (Rs 8,267.25 crore), as reported by Forbes. Now you might be wondering why Perry is not a name that is as popular as other celebs on the list. How did this American actor rack up this amount of net worth? Here is the secret behind it all:

The success story began with the first 10 episodes of House of Payne. The American sitcom did not only cast Perry as a character but he was also on the production team. When The CW learned of this show, the network decided to purchase it. Later a deal was struck with TBS. The American TV Channel agreed that the next 90 episodes of the sitcom will air with them. Perry retained full ownership of the show. This deal was completed with the Hollywood actor getting $200 million (Rs 1,653.83 crore) in return. Mint shared that Tyler earned $138 million (Rs 1140.98 crore) from this deal alone.

Forbes reported Tyler Perry owns 100% of the content he has created. This means that he keeps the majority of the proceeds from the diverse work he puts out there. So far, he has over 1,200 television shows, 24 stage plays, and 22 movies under his belt. In fact, his Madea franchise has made significant profits that is of $290 million (Rs 2,397.65 crore) and retains a significant percentage of the earnings. Perry has starred in as well as produced the movies.